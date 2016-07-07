July 7, 2016

Is fluoride in drinking water safe?

by American Chemical Society

Is fluoride in drinking water safe? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

It's in our tap water, toothpaste and even in tea. Fluoride has helped reduce cavities in children for decades.

Still, more than 70 years after Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first city to fluoridate its drinking water, the practice remains controversial. Some worry that fluoridated can lead to health issues, but what is the scientific consensus?

Find out in this week's episode of Reactions.

Check it out here:

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Is fluoride in drinking water safe? (2016, July 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-fluoride-safe.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US lowers recommended fluoride levels in drinking water (Update)
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

3 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)