September 3, 2016

SpaceX scouring data for clues to launch pad explosion

by Marcia Dunn

Smoke rises from a SpaceX launch site Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, at Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA said SpaceX was conducting a test firing of its unmanned rocket when a blast occurred. (AP Photo/Marcia Dunn)

SpaceX is scouring computer and video data for clues to the devastating launch pad explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite.

Thursday's accident occurred during a prelaunch test, eight minutes before the engines on SpaceX's Falcon rocket were supposed to briefly fire.

On Friday, SpaceX said it has begun reviewing 3,000 channels of computer and video data, covering a time period of just 35 to 55 .

SpaceX said it's unclear how badly the pad was damaged at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. But the company noted it has two other pads, one at Kennedy Space Center that should be ready for launches in November, and another in California. SpaceX says these two pads can support the 's upcoming launches, until the damaged pad can be fixed.

