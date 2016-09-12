September 12, 2016

Pair of Philadelphia universities agree to final merger deal

Two Philadelphia universities—one specializing in health care and the other in design—have agreed to merge.

The boards' of Thomas Jefferson University and Philadelphia University approved a binding deal last week. Officials expect it will be finalized by the end of the current academic year.

Jefferson, which has a nearly 2-century-old medical school, currently has around 4,000 students. Philadelphia University, founded in 1884 as the Philadelphia Textile School, has the equivalent of more than 3,700 full-time students.

A marketing study is underway to determine what to name the combined university.

Officials say Philadelphia University president Stephen Spinelli Jr. will become chancellor of the combined university. The state Department of Education and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education both must approve the merger.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Pair of Philadelphia universities agree to final merger deal (2016, September 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-pair-philadelphia-universities-merger.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Aria Health, Thomas Jefferson University complete merger
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

20 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)