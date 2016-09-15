September 15, 2016

EU court backs Wi-Fi providers in German copyright case

The European Union's highest court has ruled that the manager of a business offering free Wi-Fi to customers can't be held liable for copyright infringements by users.

A Munich court sought a judgment from the European Court of Justice in a dispute between the manager of a sound-system shop and Sony's German branch. It centers on a 2010 incident in which music was illegally offered for downloading via the shop's Wi-Fi network.

The Luxembourg-based EU court said Thursday that a service provider such as the shop owner can't be held liable so long as he didn't initiate the offending data transmission, select its recipient, or select or modify the information in that transmission.

However, it said EU rules would allow for an injunction ordering that the internet connection be password-protected as a deterrent.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: EU court backs Wi-Fi providers in German copyright case (2016, September 15) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-eu-court-wi-fi-german-copyright.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

ISPs must play part in online copyright clampdown, EU court says
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

12 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)