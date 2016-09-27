September 27, 2016

CRISPR toolbox expanded by protein that cuts RNA in two distinct ways

by University of California - Berkeley

RNA molecule
This is a computer graphic of an RNA molecule. Credit: Richard Feldmann/Wikipedia

UC Berkeley biochemist Jennifer Doudna, molecular biologist Robert Tijan and a team of researchers have expanded the role of the newly discovered CRISPR protein C2c2 that targets RNA instead of DNA.

C2c2 has been described as an RNA-guided RNA-cutting enzyme; however, a full understanding of how this protein acts to cleave RNA was lacking. In a paper published today in Nature titled "Two distinct RNase activities of CRISPR-C2c2 enable guide-RNA processing and RNA detection," the researchers were able to show that C2c2 has not one, as previously thought, but two distinct RNA cutting activities that in concert can be harnessed for robust RNA detection and degradation.

"This study expands our molecular understanding of C2c2 to guide RNA processing and provides the first application of this novel RNase," said Doudna, who is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. "C2c2 is essentially a self-arming sentinel that attacks all RNAs upon detecting its target. This activity can be harnessed as an auto-amplifying detector that may be useful as a low-cost diagnostic."

The two distinct RNA cutting activities each have their own function. The first is responsible for producing guide RNAs that enable C2c2 to find specific target RNA molecules. The second, activated once a complementary RNA target is found, serves as a general RNA cleaver that destroys all RNAs that are present.

More information: Alexandra East-Seletsky et al. Two distinct RNase activities of CRISPR-C2c2 enable guide-RNA processing and RNA detection, Nature (2016). DOI: 10.1038/nature19802

Journal information: Nature

Provided by University of California - Berkeley

Citation: CRISPR toolbox expanded by protein that cuts RNA in two distinct ways (2016, September 27) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-crispr-toolbox-protein-rna-distinct.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers unlock new CRISPR system for targeting RNA
48 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)