Camera traps reveal extraordinary wildlife

Caracal. Credit: INBAC/CLP/Panthera

A camera trap survey in one of Africa's largest conservation landscapes has captured an exciting range of species – from honey badgers and caracals to a hyena holding an elephant's trunk…

Situated in a region where five African countries converge, Kavango Zambezi (KAZA) Transfrontier Conservation Area, is the largest of its kind in the world. Despite its enormous strategic importance for African biodiversity, relatively little is known about the presence, abundance and distribution of key species within the Angola section of KAZA.

With support from the Conservation Leadership Programme (CLP), one team of 2016 award-winners is working to bridge that knowledge gap by compiling a wildlife inventory with the aid of carefully located camera traps.

Initial results have been, to say the least, exciting. Here is a snapshot of some of the spectacular wildlife (including threatened species) that has already been captured on film.

Honey badgers. Credit: INBAC/CLP/Panthera

Hyena and elephant trunk. Credit: INBAC/CLP/Panthera

African lion. Credit: INBAC/CLP/Panthera

Zorilla. Credit: INBAC/CLP/Panthera

African wild dog. Credit: INBAC/CLP/Panthera

Bat-eared fox. Credit: INBAC/CLP/Panthera

Porcupine. Credit: INBAC/CLP/Panthera

African elephants. Credit: INBAC/CLP/Panthera