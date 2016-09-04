California's native salmon struggling in fifth year of drought

In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, Jared Davis hauls in a salmon caught off the coast of Stinson Beach, Calif. After five years of California drought, the sleek, flapping salmon that fishermen were hauling aboard the rolling Salty Lady charter boat this week were the survivors of the survivors, there to be hooked and netted only because state and federal agencies have stepped in to do much of the salmon-raising that the state's overtapped rivers used to do. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

California's iconic native salmon are struggling amid five years of drought.

On a recent fishing trip by the Salty Lady charter boat just north of the Golden Gate Bridge, fishermen were hooking native Chinook salmon that had been born at state and federal hatcheries and then carried in trucks for release downstream.

Golden Gate Salmon Association president Victor Gonella says trucking is the only reason the state's vital fall-run salmon survived the previous two years of drought.

Federal authorities have named another native California salmon, the winter-run Chinook, as one of the nation's eight most endangered species.

Native salmon support a $1.4 billion commercial and sport fishing industry for salmon in the state. They are also critical food sources for West Coast animals ranging from orcas to bears and eagles.

