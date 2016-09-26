September 26, 2016

How the anthrax toxin forms a deadly 'conveyer belt'

by Rockefeller University Press

How the Anthrax Toxin Forms a Deadly "Conveyer Belt"
The crystal structures of the anthrax toxin LF and PA subunits are superimposed on the 3-D map of the prepore complex obtained by cryo–electron microscopy. The side view (left) and top-down view (right) show three LF molecules perched above the rim of the pore formed by seven PA subunits. Credit: Fabre et al., 2016

Researchers have built a three-dimensional map of the anthrax toxin that may explain how it efficiently transfers its lethal components into the cytoplasm of infected cells. The study, "Structure of anthrax lethal toxin prepore complex suggests a pathway for efficient cell entry," which will be published online September 26 ahead of print in The Journal of General Physiology, suggests that the bacterial protein acts as a "conveyer belt" that allows toxic enzymes to continuously stream across cell membranes.

During anthrax infections, the bacterium Bacillus anthracis secretes a toxin consisting of two related enzymes named lethal factor (LF) and edema factor (EF) and a third protein called protective antigen (PA). The three proteins bind to each other and are engulfed into the endosomes of host cells. Seven to eight PA proteins then form a pore in the endosomal membrane, allowing LF and EF to translocate into the cytoplasm where they can damage, and ultimately kill, the host cell. To pass through the pore, however, LF and EF must unfold in the endosomal lumen before refolding into their active conformations in the cytoplasm.

A team of researchers led by Isabelle Rouiller of McGill University in Montreal and Robert Liddington of the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute in La Jolla used cryo–electron microscopy to build a three-dimensional map of the "prepore" complex formed by PA and LF just before the translocation process begins. The map showed seven PA proteins surrounding a narrow pore, with three LF molecules perched at the rim, ready to be translocated. As well as binding to the PA subunits, each LF molecule also bound to its clockwise neighbor. The researchers think that these inter-LF interactions may help to hold the toxic enzymes in place and prevent them from unfolding prematurely.

Moreover, as the first LF molecule enters the pore, its neighbor would be destabilized so that it could immediately follow on the first molecule's tail. Additional LF proteins could bind to vacated spots on the pore's rim, leading to a continuous stream of molecules into the cytoplasm. Indeed, electrophysiological recordings of the prepore complex in action supported the idea that it can continuously translocate LF molecules. "We have demonstrated that the anthrax pore can translocate full-length LF in a highly efficient, fast, and robust fashion," says Rouiller. "The pore can effectively remain fully loaded for extended periods, acting as a conveyer belt while translocating a continuous 'daisy chain' of deadly LF molecules."

More information: Fabre, L., et al. 2016. J. Gen. Physiol. http://dx.doi.org/10.1085/jgp.201611617

Journal information: Journal of General Physiology

Provided by Rockefeller University Press

Citation: How the anthrax toxin forms a deadly 'conveyer belt' (2016, September 26) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-anthrax-toxin-deadly-conveyer-belt.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New explanation for key step in anthrax infection proposed
224 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)