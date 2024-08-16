The Rockefeller University Press (RUP) is a department of The Rockefeller University. The Rockefeller University Press publishes three scientific journals: The Journal of Experimental Medicine, founded in 1896, The Journal of General Physiology, founded in 1918, and The Journal of Cell Biology, founded in 1955 under the title The Journal of Biophysical and Biochemical Cytology. All editorial decisions on manuscripts submitted to the three journals are made by active scientists in conjunction with in-house scientific editors, and all peer-review operations and pre-press production functions are carried out at the Rockefeller University Press offices. The Rockefeller University Press places a strong emphasis on preserving the integrity of primary research data, and it is a pioneer in the application of new technologies to achieve that goal. The Rockefeller University Press provides public access to the articles it publishes.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

