The Rockefeller University Press (RUP) is a department of The Rockefeller University. The Rockefeller University Press publishes three scientific journals: The Journal of Experimental Medicine, founded in 1896, The Journal of General Physiology, founded in 1918, and The Journal of Cell Biology, founded in 1955 under the title The Journal of Biophysical and Biochemical Cytology. All editorial decisions on manuscripts submitted to the three journals are made by active scientists in conjunction with in-house scientific editors, and all peer-review operations and pre-press production functions are carried out at the Rockefeller University Press offices. The Rockefeller University Press places a strong emphasis on preserving the integrity of primary research data, and it is a pioneer in the application of new technologies to achieve that goal. The Rockefeller University Press provides public access to the articles it publishes.

Study reveals that bats experience hearing loss in old age

Many mammals suffer hearing loss in old age, but bats were thought to be immune to this phenomenon because of the importance of hearing for echolocation. However, researchers in Israel have discovered that bats lose their ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 30, 2023

Researchers discover how cells clear misfolded proteins from tissues

Researchers in Japan have identified a new quality control system that allows cells to remove damaged and potentially toxic proteins from their surroundings. The study, which will be published February 18 in the Journal of ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Feb 18, 2020

New study explains extraordinary resilience of deadly bacterium

Researchers at the University of Maryland have identified how the pathogenic bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa uses tension-activated membrane channels to stop itself from swelling up and bursting when it is suddenly exposed ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 19, 2017

