August 24, 2016

Underwater expedition off California reveals sunken warship

An underwater expedition along the California coast has revealed for the first time a sunken World War II-era aircraft carrier once used in atomic tests in the Pacific.

The expedition led by famed oceanographer Robert Ballard captured on Tuesday the wreckage of the USS Independence, located half a mile under the sea in the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.

Scientists aboard the ocean research ship E/V Nautilus lowered two submersibles to the to find a Hellcat fighter plane, anti-aircraft guns, hatches and the ship's name on the hull.

The Independence was deliberately scuttled in 1951.

Samples of growing on the ship will be brought onboard to be tested for possible radioactivity remaining from the bomb tests, as well as to be analyzed for the effects of climate change.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Underwater expedition off California reveals sunken warship (2016, August 24) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-underwater-california-reveals-sunken-warship.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sunken aircraft carrier rediscovered off California coast
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)