August 11, 2016

Snapchat removes filter amid claims of racial insensitivity

Snapchat has removed a filter for photos that some say promoted racist Asian stereotypes.

The social media app's , also called lenses, allow users to change their appearance with silly faces or morph themselves into cartoonish animals and other characters.

A filter that Snapchat says was inspired by Japanese animation placed slanted eyes on a user's face. The filter was quickly derided by Snapchat users on Twitter . One Asian-American user, Grace Sparapani, tells The Associated Press in a Twitter message she was "shocked by how much it looked like the classic cartoon caricatures of Asians—squinty eyes and buckteeth."

Los Angeles-based Snapchat tells USA Today the filter has been taken down and won't be used again. The company says its filters "are meant to be playful and never to offend."

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Snapchat removes filter amid claims of racial insensitivity (2016, August 11) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-snapchat-filter-racial-insensitivity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Snapchat "Yellow Face" lens slapped as offensive
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

16 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)