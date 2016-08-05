Rare black bear spotted in mountains west of Los Angeles

This July 26, 2016 photo taken by a camera trap provided by National Park Service shows a black bear in Malibu Creek State Park in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. The National Park Service says camera traps recorded a rare sighting of a black bear in Malibu Creek State Park. The park service said Thursday, Aug. 4, researchers spotted the bear in July 26 images taken by cameras that monitor wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains, which are hemmed in by freeways and urban sprawl. (National Park Service via AP)

The National Park Service says cameras recorded a rare sighting of a black bear in the mountains west of Los Angeles.

Officials said Thursday that researchers spotted the bear in images taken July 26 by cameras that monitor wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains, which are hemmed in by freeways and urban sprawl.

The range hasn't had a resident bear population since the 1800s, when it was home to grizzlies. They're now extinct in California.

Black bears live in nearby mountains such as the Santa Susanas and San Gabriels but are rarely found south of U.S. 101.

The bear was spotted in Malibu Creek State Park. State parks district Superintendent Craig Sap says that if the bear decides to stay, "let's see what we can do to co-exist with it."

