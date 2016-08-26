August 26, 2016

NASA awards Next Generation Land Mobile Radio contract

by Cynthia M. O'carroll, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA has awarded the Next Generation Land Mobile Radio contract to Motorola Solutions, Inc., of Linthicum Heights, Maryland.

This is a firm-fixed-price contract with indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) components. The contract has a one-year base period, beginning Sept. 1, and four one-year options that total approximately $1.8 million. The IDIQ portion of the contract has a maximum value of $7.3 million. The total contract value, including all options, is approximately $9.1 million. The period of performance runs through Aug. 31, 2021.

The contractor will install and maintain Land Mobile Radio (LMR) P-25 Technology systems. The two-way radios are used by members of the Protective Services Division, Facilities Management Division and other first responders to provide communication in support of their day-to-day operations.

The core requirements of the consist of the installation and maintenance of the LMR P25 system at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and the agency's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia. The IDIQ components allow for the installation and maintenance of P25 systems at other NASA installations and to expand the capabilities of the LMR system at any location.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA awards Next Generation Land Mobile Radio contract (2016, August 26) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-nasa-awards-mobile-radio.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA Awards Launch Services Contract to SpaceX
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

23 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)