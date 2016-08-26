NASA awards Next Generation Land Mobile Radio contract

NASA has awarded the Next Generation Land Mobile Radio contract to Motorola Solutions, Inc., of Linthicum Heights, Maryland.

This is a firm-fixed-price contract with indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) components. The contract has a one-year base period, beginning Sept. 1, and four one-year options that total approximately $1.8 million. The IDIQ portion of the contract has a maximum value of $7.3 million. The total contract value, including all options, is approximately $9.1 million. The period of performance runs through Aug. 31, 2021.

The contractor will install and maintain Land Mobile Radio (LMR) P-25 Technology systems. The two-way radios are used by members of the Protective Services Division, Facilities Management Division and other first responders to provide communication in support of their day-to-day operations.

The core requirements of the contract consist of the installation and maintenance of the LMR P25 system at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and the agency's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia. The IDIQ components allow for the installation and maintenance of P25 systems at other NASA installations and to expand the capabilities of the LMR system at any location.