Image: Space station view of Grand Canyon National Park

Credit: NASA

To celebrate the centennial of the U.S National Park Service, Expedition 48 Commander Jeff Williams of NASA has taken hundreds of images of national parks from his vantage point in low Earth orbit, aboard the International Space Station. Here, a series of Williams' photographs are assembled into this composite image of the Grand Canyon. Sharing with his social media followers, Williams wrote, "The mighty @grandcanyonnps adorns the Arizona desert. #FindYourPark #NPS100."

Williams also posted a video panorama of the park created from images taken on the orbiting laboratory: "Grand indeed @grandcanyonnps. Even from space it took 13 pictures to capture all 277 miles."

