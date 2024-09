A German earthquake monitoring center says that a 7.3 magnitude quake has occurred in the South Atlantic.

The Potsdam-based German Research Centre for Geosciences, or GFZ, says the quake struck the South Georgia Island Region at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) early Friday.

The site is about 1,500 miles east of the southern tip of Argentina.

