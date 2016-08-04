August 4, 2016

Chile nixes Facebook, Twitter campaign bans after outcry

Social networks have revolutionized election campaigning around the world by giving politicians direct, instantaneous and free a
Social networks have revolutionized election campaigning around the world by giving politicians direct, instantaneous and free access to the masses

Chile backpedaled on a decision to ban election campaigning on social media after the ruling united politicians from both left and right in outcry.

With candidates gearing up for local elections on October 23, the Chilean Electoral Service (Servel) issued a manual on the country's new electoral that included blanket bans on campaigning via Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp or newspaper websites.

But politicians of all stripes united in outcry.

"Servel has overstepped its limits. Its interpretation of the law is absurd. It's a serious mistake. The legislation we approved did not in any way limit campaigning via the internet," lawmaker Leonardo Soto of the ruling Socialist Party said on Wednesday.

"There's been a misinterpretation," said Cristian Monckeberg, a lawmaker for right-wing party National Renewal.

Hours later, the electoral authorities changed their minds. Upon further reflection, posting on social networks is private speech, not "electoral propaganda," they said.

Social networks have revolutionized election campaigning around the world by giving direct, instantaneous and free access to the masses.

Chile's new electoral law, passed last year, replaced ones dating back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1998).

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Chile nixes Facebook, Twitter campaign bans after outcry (2016, August 4) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-chile-nixes-facebook-twitter-campaign.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Polish election commission website hacked
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

15 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)