Two seal pups dive back into the sea after California rescue

Two 6-month-old elephant seal pups have been released back into the Pacific Ocean after being treated at a rehabilitation center near Los Angeles.

The Coast Guard says the pups were taken to secluded Smugglers Cove near Santa Cruz Island and released into open water Tuesday.

Michael Remski cared for the animals at the California Wildlife Center rehabilitation facility in Calabasas. He says the pups were tentative at first, but after about 30 seconds, they decided to jump in.

The pups were found off the coast of Malibu in March, struggling to feed themselves. Remski says they are now heavier, and with months of practice catching fish, they are likely to be able to thrive in the wild.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.