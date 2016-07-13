July 13, 2016

Two seal pups dive back into the sea after California rescue

Two 6-month-old elephant seal pups have been released back into the Pacific Ocean after being treated at a rehabilitation center near Los Angeles.

The Coast Guard says the pups were taken to secluded Smugglers Cove near Santa Cruz Island and released into open water Tuesday.

Michael Remski cared for the animals at the California Wildlife Center rehabilitation facility in Calabasas. He says the pups were tentative at first, but after about 30 seconds, they decided to jump in.

The pups were found off the coast of Malibu in March, struggling to feed themselves. Remski says they are now heavier, and with months of practice catching fish, they are likely to be able to thrive in the wild.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Two seal pups dive back into the sea after California rescue (2016, July 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-pups-sea-california.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sea lion strandings: The view from the rookery
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)