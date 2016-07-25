July 25, 2016

Pollution from commercial jets harms environment: EPA

US aircraft are &quot;the single-largest greenhouse gas (GHG)-emitting transportation source not yet subject to GHG standards in
US aircraft are "the single-largest greenhouse gas (GHG)-emitting transportation source not yet subject to GHG standards in the US," said the EPA

Greenhouse gases emitted by commercial airplanes contribute to global warming and endanger public health and the environment, US officials concluded Monday, opening the path for regulation of passenger planes.

The final assessment by the US Environmental Protection Agency supports the goals of President Barack Obama's plan to reduce emissions from large sources of carbon pollution.

US aircraft are "the single-largest greenhouse gas (GHG)-emitting transportation source not yet subject to GHG standards in the US," said the EPA.

Aircraft are responsible for about three percent of total US GHG emissions.

And US airplanes make up 29 percent of these emissions from all aircraft globally, said the EPA.

"Addressing pollution from aircraft is an important element of US efforts to address climate change," said Janet McCabe, EPA's acting assistant administrator for air and radiation.

"Aircraft are the third-largest contributor to GHG emissions in the US transportation sector, and these emissions are expected to increase in the future," she added.

"EPA has already set effective GHG standards for cars and trucks and any future aircraft engine standards will also provide important climate and benefits."

It was necessary for the EPA to make a final determination that risks are posed to the environment in order to begin the regulatory process.

However, Monday's announcement neither proposes nor finalizes any such regulations.

The EPA said the emissions of concern are carbon dioxide (CO2), methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6).

The regulations would exclude small tourist aircraft and military airplanes.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Pollution from commercial jets harms environment: EPA (2016, July 25) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-pollution-commercial-jets-environment.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Environmental groups sue over pollution from airliners
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)