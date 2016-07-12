July 12, 2016

Mexico to plant 18 million trees against pollution

The greater Mexico City area was hit by the worst air pollution in more than a decade in March 2016, prompting authorities to re
The greater Mexico City area was hit by the worst air pollution in more than a decade in March 2016, prompting authorities to restrict traffic

Authorities will plant 18 million trees in Mexico City and its surrounding suburbs as part of efforts to combat air pollution, the government said.

Environment Minister Rafael Pacchiano on Monday dubbed it a "historic reforestation" to reinforce the "green belt in the megalopolis."

The greater Mexico City area was hit by the worst in more than a decade in March, prompting authorities to restrict traffic for the 5.4 million vehicles that circulate daily.

Pacchiano said that the lack of wind and record high temperatures in March contributed to an increase in .

Other new measures announced by Pacchiano include replacing 1,000 taxis that are more than 10 years old with hybrid cars and stepping up a program to renew cargo and passenger transport vehicles.

Anti-pollution rules will also be tightened in industry.

The government imposed temporary car restrictions between April and June 30, forcing all vehicles to stay home at least once a week. Normally, older vehicles and those that fail emissions tests have traffic restrictions.

Last month, the environment ministry unveiled new rules to prevent corruption at emission inspection centers that have allowed polluting cars to remain on the road.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Mexico to plant 18 million trees against pollution (2016, July 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-mexico-million-trees-pollution.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mexico cracks down on capital's car pollution
4177 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)