July 25, 2016

Linear deutron and light ion accelerator successfully tested in Dubna

by National Research Nuclear University

Linear deutron and light ion accelerator worked out in MEPhI and successfully tested in Dubna
Accelerator cavity during testing. Credit: National Research Nuclear University

The Joint Institute for Nuclear Research has successfully launched a new linear deuteron and light ion accelerator developed in MEPhI for the NICA collider. The injector successfully accelerated a beam at the design energy of 5 MeV/nucleon.

The development of the started in 2011, seeking to inject protons, polarized deuterons and light ions into the collider NICA, which is under construction. Its will replace a high-voltage electrostatic pre-injector, developed more than 40 years ago, with a modern accelerator capable of spatially uniform quadrupole focusing. The project is being realized by a team of specialists from JINR, MEPhI and Kurchatov Institute.

After two years of construction, the Russian Federal Nuclear Center – VNIITF (Snezhinsk) has made the accelerator cavity. Kurchatov Institute has also developed and built a high-frequency supply system. The physical start-up of the new accelerator was conducted in December, 2015.

The results of the work have been reported at the 7th International Particle Accelerators Conference, IPAC'2016, held in the middle of May, 2016 in Busan, South Korea. Currently, the injection complex is getting ready for work with a new source of polarized protons and deuterons. In the future, the researchers plan to develop a new superconductive linear with energy of 25 to 30 MeV to replace the obsolescent LU-20.

Linear deutron and light ion accelerator worked out in MEPhI and successfully tested in Dubna
E.M. Syresin ("Nuclotron"), A.V. Butenko (JINR), T.V. Kulevoy (Kurchatov Institute), S.M. Polozov (MEPhI). Credit: National Research Nuclear University

Provided by National Research Nuclear University

Citation: Linear deutron and light ion accelerator successfully tested in Dubna (2016, July 25) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-linear-deutron-ion-successfully-dubna.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Spinning electrons yield positrons for research
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)