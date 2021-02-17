National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute) / MEPhI) is one of the most recognized technical universities in Russia. MEPhI was founded in 1942 as the Moscow Mechanical Institute of Munitions but it was soon renamed the Moscow Mechanical Institute. Its original mission was to train skilled personnel for the Soviet military and atomic programs. It was renamed the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute in 1953, which was its name until 2009.

Address 15409, Russia, Moscow, Kashirskoe shosse, 31 Website https://mephi.ru/eng/

