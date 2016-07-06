U.S. water initiatives will provide new insights on hydrology forecasts

Credit: George Hodan/public domain

A new article looks at how two recent developments, the Open Water Data Initiative, and the new National Water Center, have created a platform for the open sharing of water data in the United States.

In the Journal of the American Water Resources Association article, Dr. David R. Maidment explains that a flow-continuum model in time and space is emerging, from atmosphere to oceans and from coast to coast.

He notes that this is an unprecedented development for the nation, with the emergence of a field of study that might be called real-time continental hydrology.

More information: David R. Maidment. Open Water Data in Space and Time, JAWRA Journal of the American Water Resources Association (2016). DOI: 10.1111/1752-1688.12436

Provided by Wiley