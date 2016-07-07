July 7, 2016

Image: Nevada's Hot Pot fire still blazing

by Lynn Jenner, NASA

Credit: Jeff Schmaltz LANCE/EOSDIS MODIS Rapid Response Team, GSFC

A lightning strike 35 miles north of Battle Mountain, Nevada on July 02, 2016, started the wildfire that is now called the Hot Pot wildfire and is 122,320 acres in size. 

The fire is 40% contained and some of the previous threats have subsided at present.  According to the Inciweb.org website, "On July 5, the evacuation order for the community of Midas was lifted in coordination with the Elko County Sheriff's Office. No roads or trail closures are in effect.  Resource advisers will take an aerial flight this morning to identify sensitive that will need special attention to repair.  Firefighters will begin to improve or repair dozer lines, roads and other containment lines. This will take several days to accomplish with over 200 miles to assess."

Assessment of the area will begin on Wednesday, July 6, 2016.  The assessment will include damage to property, infrastructures and natural resources. They will also identify rehabilitation needs and begin to rehabilitate dozer lines. Firefighters will also extinguish any areas of heat that pose a concern.

NASA's Aqua satellite collected this natural-color image with the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, MODIS, instrument on July 03, 2016. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red.

Provided by NASA

