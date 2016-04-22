April 22, 2016

Image: Rocky Mountain fire in Virginia from orbit

by Lynn Jenner, NASA

The Rocky Mountain portion of Shenandoah National Park in Virginia is experiencing an early fire season wildfire. The satellite image was taken by the Aqua satellite on April 20, 2016. The fire began on April 16, 2016 and has spread to 5,616 acres at present. It is currently 1% contained with active creeping wind driven fire runs occurring. Weather concerns are that the area is experiencing continued hot and dry conditions. Another frontal passage will bring limited rainfall with dry and windy conditions to follow which will contribute to extreme fire danger. The cause of the fire is being investigated but it most likely human in nature according to Inciweb. The following trails are currently closed due to the fire:

  • Appalachian Trail from Doyles River Overlook (mile 82) to Powell Gap (mile 70)
  • Rocky Mount Trail
  • Gap Run Trail
  • Onemile Run Trail
  • Brown Mountain Trail
  • Big Run Portal Trail
  • Rocky Mountain Run Trail
  • Rockytop Trail
  • Big Run Loop
  • Austin Mountain Trail
  • Lewis Peak Trail
  • Patterson Ridge Trail
  • Madison Run Spur
  • Madison Run Fire Road

NASA's Aqua satellite collected this natural-color image with the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, MODIS, instrument on April 20, 2016. Actively burning areas, detected by MODIS's thermal bands, are outlined in red. NASA image courtesy Jeff Schmaltz LANCE/EOSDIS MODIS Rapid Response Team, GSFC. Caption by Lynn Jenner with information from Inciweb.

Provided by NASA

