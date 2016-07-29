July 29, 2016

Green monkeys acquired Staphylococcus aureus from humans

by American Society for Microbiology

Green monkeys acquired Staphylococcus aureus from humans
Monkey sign in The Gambia. Credit: Mark Pallen

Many deadly diseases that afflict humans were originally acquired through contact with animals. New research published in ASM's Applied and Environmental Microbiology shows that pathogens can also jump the species barrier to move from humans to animals. The study, that will publish July 29, shows that green monkeys in The Gambia acquired Staphylococcus aureus from humans.

In the study, experts isolated of S. aureus from the noses of healthy monkeys in The Gambia and compared the monkey strains with strains isolated from humans in similar locations. "We used a technique known as high-throughput sequencing to gain an exquisitely detailed view of the relationships between the various strains," said study co-author Mark Pallen, MD, Ph.D., Professor of Microbial Genomics, Warwick Medical School, the University of Warwick, Coventry, UK. "The results showed that monkeys had acquired S. aureus strains from humans on multiple occasions," he added.

Most of the S. aureus found in monkeys were part of a clade, a group with common ancestors, which appeared to have resulted from a human-to-monkey transmission event that occurred 2,700 years ago.

Two of the most recent human-to-monkey transmission events appear to have taken place around three decades ago, and roughly seven years ago, respectively. These events appear to be the result of human encroachment into the monkeys' natural habitat, and probably resulted from transfer of human bacteria from hands to food that was then fed to monkeys, according to the report.

"Although wild, these monkeys are very acclimated to humans, who often feed them peanuts," explained coauthor Martin Antonio, PhD, Unit Molecular Biologist & Principal Investigator, Vaccines and Immunity Theme, Medical Research Council Unit, Banjul, who led the work in The Gambia.

The investigators found no evidence of transmission of S. aureus from monkeys to humans.

Interestingly, strains that jump from humans to monkeys lose genes that are known to confer adaptation to the human host, said Edward Feil, PhD, Professor of Microbial Evolution, Department of Biology and Biochemistry, University of Bath, UK, who led the analysis of the strains.

Humans acquired many of the diseases that have been among the deadliest, historically, from the livestock domesticated in the early years of civilization. In the last few generations, the combination of increasing human encroachment on wild ecosystems, and increasing human travel has led to acquisition and spread of diseases ranging from HIV to Lyme disease. "As humans encroach ever more steadily into natural ecosystems, the risk increases that pathogens will be transmitted from humans to animals, or vice versa," Pallen concluded.

More information: Madikay Senghore et al, Whole-genome sequencing reveals transmission offrom humans to green monkeys in The Gambia, Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2016). DOI: 10.1128/AEM.01496-16

Journal information: Applied and Environmental Microbiology

Provided by American Society for Microbiology

Citation: Green monkeys acquired Staphylococcus aureus from humans (2016, July 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-green-monkeys-staphylococcus-aureus-humans.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Do monkeys know when they need to 'Google it'?
212 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)