July 20, 2016

Florida project breeds 'Finding Dory' fish in captivity

This undated file image released by Disney shows the character Dory, voiced by Ellen DeGeneres, in a scene from "Finding Dory." In a statement Tuesday, July 19, 2016, researchers at the University of Florida Tropical Aquaculture Laboratory said they had successfully bred Pacific blue tangs in captivity for the first time. The blue species is the model for the forgetful fish featured in the films "Finding Nemo" and "Finding Dory." (Pixar/Disney via AP, File)

Researchers at the University of Florida say fish like the animated character Dory may become easier to find for home aquariums.

In a statement Tuesday, researchers at the University of Florida Tropical Aquaculture Laboratory said they had successfully bred Pacific blue tangs in captivity for the first time. The blue species is the model for the forgetful fish featured in the films "Finding Nemo" and "Finding Dory."

Researchers say the breakthrough means that one day, home aquariums or marine life exhibits might not have to rely on the capture of blue tangs in the wild.

Lab director Craig Watson says the next step is helping commercial producers replicate the researchers' success with the key marine ornamental species.

Rising Tide Conservation, the SeaWorld-Busch Gardens Conservation Fund and the Oceanic Institute of Hawaii Pacific University also contributed to the project.

