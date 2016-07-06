July 6, 2016

No criminal investigation planned into faked lab results

No criminal investigation is planned after a worker at a federal laboratory in Colorado was accused of intentionally manipulating test results, potentially tainting research on energy and toxic chemicals, officials said Tuesday.

The Interior Department, which oversees the lab, would have to first conduct an additional review before it could request a criminal inquiry by the Justice Department, said Gillian Carroll, a spokeswoman for the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General.

Interior has no plans for another review because the employee no longer works at the lab, she said. The initial review was intended only to give the U.S. Geological Survey—an Interior Department agency that runs the lab—details of the incident, Carroll said.

It wasn't clear if the employee resigned or was fired. His name hasn't been released.

The inspector general's office reported last month the manipulation occurred at the USGS Energy Geochemistry Laboratory in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.

USGS said it wasn't sure why the employee manipulated the results of chemical analyses but said it wasn't for personal gain. A notice on the agency's website said the manipulation was done in part to correct calibration failures in the instrument being used, a mass spectrometer.

The falsified data may have affected 24 projects costing a combined $108 million. Topics included toxic metals in the Everglades, uranium near the Grand Canyon and coal in Afghanistan.

Researchers, lawmakers and regulators rely on USGS data, and the 's report warned the falsified results from the Colorado lab could erode confidence in the entire agency.

USGS said it did not believe the tainted data affected any decisions by lawmakers or regulators.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: No criminal investigation planned into faked lab results (2016, July 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-criminal-faked-lab-results.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Investigators: US lab worker in Colorado faked test results
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

1 hour ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

2 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

4 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (1)