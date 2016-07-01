Investigators: US lab worker in Colorado faked test results

Storm clouds build over the sign that stands outside the main entrance to the Federal Center on Friday, July 1, 2016, in Lakewood, Colo. Investigators say a worker at a U.S. Geological Survey laboratory intentionally manipulated test results for years that may have affected 24 research projects on coal, water and other topics. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A worker at a federal laboratory in Colorado intentionally manipulated test results for years, possibly tainting research on toxic metals in the Everglades, uranium near the Grand Canyon and coal in Afghanistan, investigators say.

The falsified data from a U.S. Geological Survey lab may have affected 24 coal, water and environmental research projects costing a total of $108 million, according to a report released recently by the Interior Department's inspector general.

The agency isn't sure why the employee falsified the results of chemical analyses, but it wasn't for personal gain or "any nefarious reason," USGS spokeswoman Anne-Berry Wade said Thursday.

A notice on the agency's website said the manipulation was done in part to correct calibration failures in the instrument being used, a mass spectrometer.

The agency took action against the employee, but Wade declined to say what it was, citing privacy rules. She also would not say whether the employee was still working for USGS or release his name.

Researchers around the world rely on USGS data, and it often shapes laws, regulations and policy. The inspector general's report said the bad data from the Colorado lab could erode confidence in the entire agency.

USGS said it did not believe the tainted data affected any decisions by lawmakers or regulators.

Sign stands outside an entrance to the Federal Center on Friday, July 1, 2016, in Lakewood, Colo. Investigators say a worker at a U.S. Geological Survey laboratory intentionally manipulated test results for years that may have affected 24 research projects on coal, water and other topics. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"We can only hope that this incident won't have a long-lasting effect on the agency's reputation," Wade said.

Any request for a criminal investigation would be made by the inspector general's office, Wade said. An inspector general's spokeswoman was out of the office Friday and didn't immediately return a message.

The manipulation occurred between 2008 and 2014 at the USGS Energy Geochemistry Laboratory in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, the inspector general said. The test samples were mostly coal and water.

The researchers whose test data may have been manipulated were notified, according to the report dated June 15. Wade said one USGS report that used the falsified data was retracted, revised and republished. A second USGS report was revised before it was published.

The laboratory is part of the USGS Energy Resources Program, which studies potential energy sources around the world. The program made headlines two weeks ago when it said western Colorado contained 40 times more natural gas than previously thought, making it the second-largest gas formation in the country. There was no indication that report relied on the falsified data.

A sign stands outside the main entrance to the Federal Center on Friday, July 1, 2016, in Lakewood, Colo. Investigators say a worker at a U.S. Geological Survey laboratory intentionally manipulated test results for years that may have affected 24 research projects on coal, water and other topics. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

USGS managers halted all work at the laboratory when they discovered the manipulation in late 2014, Wade said. In February 2016, the agency permanently closed the section of the lab that was involved.

The inspector general's report raised questions about why the problem went undetected for so long, saying employees were suspicious of the lab's work for years. Wade said a new lab director took over in 2014 and decided to look into the suspicions.

Investigators previously found that mass spectrometer operators in the same lab violated standards between 1996 and 2008. Investigators said the operators were making excessive adjustments in instrument readings to compensate for calibration problems.

The Energy Resources Program said on its website it plans to create the position of quality assurance manager to monitor data.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.