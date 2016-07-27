July 27, 2016

Atlantic flights disrupted by Iceland air traffic glitch

Iceland's airport authority says the country briefly closed its airspace to flights because of a technical problem at its air traffic control center.

Gudni Sigurdsson of airport operator and air navigation service Isavia says Wednesday that "we did not let more traffic into our area" while a problem with the flight data processing system was being resolved. He says the problem has been fixed and services are returning to normal.

Britain's service, NATS, says some were diverted to Britain during Wednesday's disruption, while others were re-routed to avoid Iceland.

Spokesman Paul Beauchamp says it's unclear how many flights were affected.

