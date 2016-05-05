Droughts can have detrimental impacts on aquatic invertebrates

At temporary stream sites, researchers found that just three types, or 'taxa', of invertebrates remained following a long drought. At sites that experienced shorter dry spells, 24 taxa remained.

The findings shed light on the potential effect of climate change–related increases in drought length on aquatic invertebrates in these common but poorly-researched streams, which regularly lose surface water during dry spells.

"Temporary streams are very common in temperate regions such as the UK, and aquatic invertebrates' persistence in them is hugely important in maintaining their ecological health," said Dr. Rachel Stubbington, lead author of the Freshwater Biology study. "Impacts on invertebrate communities may have consequences that extend throughout food webs and into terrestrial environments."

More information: Rachel Stubbington et al. Macroinvertebrate seedbank composition in relation to antecedent duration of drying and multiple wet-dry cycles in a temporary stream, Freshwater Biology (2016). DOI: 10.1111/fwb.12770

Provided by Wiley