May 4, 2016

Man claiming to be bitcoin founder to provide further proof

Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright, the man who came forward this week as bitcoin's founder, says he will provide further proof in the coming days to back up his claims.

In a new blog post Tuesday, Wright said proof will include moving some of the earliest-created bitcoin and providing "independently-verifiable documents and evidence."

Experts widely criticized the blog post Tuesday in which Wright appeared to sign a passage by Jean-Paul Sartre with a private encryption key that would have only been available to bitcoin's pseudonymous founder, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Instead, said Wright's blog amounted to cutting and pasting information from the publicly available ledger known as the "blockchain." Wright was said to have signed messages with the only in unverifiable individual sessions.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Man claiming to be bitcoin founder to provide further proof (2016, May 4) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-bitcoin-founder-proof.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Bitcoin's creator unmasks himself—well, maybe
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

22 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (1)