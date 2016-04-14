April 14, 2016

Getting ready for launch—final testing of GOES-R

by NOAA Headquarters

Getting ready for launch—final testing of GOES-R
The GOES-R satellite in acoustics testing. Credit: Lockheed Martin

The road from construction in a clean room to sitting atop a rocket in just six months is a busy one. Watch here to learn more about how GOES-R will make the journey. Lockheed Martin, the prime spacecraft developer, will complete the final testing to ensure the spacecraft is ready for shipment in the coming months.

The recently completed acoustics testing, which uses high-intensity horns to subject the satellite to the extreme sound pressure that simulates the noise created when the rocket is launched. The verified the satellite will function normally after experiencing these strong acoustic vibrations. Up next is testing to ensure that the electromagnetic signals produced by satellite components do not interfere with its operation.

In August, the satellite will fly on a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy cargo jet from Colorado to Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Once in Florida, the spacecraft will undergo additional testing and preparation for encapsulation on top of the rocket that will take it to its 22,000 miles above Earth.

The weather imaging capabilities of GOES-R are like going from a black and white television to HDTV—there is a remarkable increase in resolution and refresh rate. In addition, GOES-R also carries the first lightning mapper to be flown in geostationary orbit and will provide enhanced solar imaging and space weather monitoring capabilities. GOES-R will also be part of the Search and Rescue Satellite Aided Tracking (SARSAT) system, relaying distress signals from 406 MHz emergency beacons to first responders, like the U.S. Coast Guard.

Want to know more about GOES-R and why this new satellite really matters? Read more here, or visit us on our remodeled website www.goes-r.gov.

Provided by NOAA Headquarters

Citation: Getting ready for launch—final testing of GOES-R (2016, April 14) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-ready-launchfinal-goes-r.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NOAA's GOES-S, T and U satellites are shaping up
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)