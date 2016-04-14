Protecting nature—there are apps for that

The company behind the iPhone worked with the World Wildlife Fund and developers from around the globe to launch the environmental initiative Apps for Earth

Apple on Thursday set out to inspire people to protect nature with a special collection of apps whose proceeds will go toward doing just that.

The technology powerhouse behind the iPhone and the iPad worked with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and developers from around the globe to launch Apps for Earth at its online App Store.

Through April 24, all proceeds from the participating apps will go to WWF, the conservation group said.

"With Apps for Earth, we're helping to inform, engage and involve millions of people in global environmental efforts through the fitness, education, entertainment and gaming apps they use every day," Apple's vice president of environmental, policy and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson, and WWF chief executive Carter Roberts wrote in a joint blog post.

"And we hope that for many, this is just the first step toward taking even bigger action in their communities and around the world to help the planet."

Apple and WWF launched a multi-year partnership last year to protect as many as a million acres of managed forest in China.

Apple environmental initiatives include powering data-centers with renewable energy and an experimental new line of robots that disassemble iPhones and salvage reusable materials.

Each application at Apps for Earth contains content underscoring the value of conserving forests, oceans, water, wildlife and more while addressing threats such as climate change and unsustainable food production, according to Jackson and Roberts.

For example, a SimCity Buildit app lets players virtually create habitat for endangered species and a Trivia Crack game tests people's knowledge of nature and conservation.

"The planet faces greater environmental challenges today than ever before," Jackson and Roberts wrote.

"We're incredibly grateful to the developers who have worked to help create a pathway for people around the world to learn about and be inspired to protect our planet for generations to come."

© 2016 AFP