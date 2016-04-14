April 14, 2016

Protecting nature—there are apps for that

The company behind the iPhone worked with the World Wildlife Fund and developers from around the globe to launch the environment
The company behind the iPhone worked with the World Wildlife Fund and developers from around the globe to launch the environmental initiative Apps for Earth

Apple on Thursday set out to inspire people to protect nature with a special collection of apps whose proceeds will go toward doing just that.

The technology powerhouse behind the iPhone and the iPad worked with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and developers from around the globe to launch Apps for Earth at its online App Store.

Through April 24, all proceeds from the participating apps will go to WWF, the conservation group said.

"With Apps for Earth, we're helping to inform, engage and involve millions of people in global environmental efforts through the fitness, education, entertainment and gaming apps they use every day," Apple's vice president of environmental, policy and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson, and WWF chief executive Carter Roberts wrote in a joint blog post.

"And we hope that for many, this is just the first step toward taking even bigger action in their communities and around the world to help the planet."

Apple and WWF launched a multi-year partnership last year to protect as many as a million acres of managed forest in China.

Apple environmental initiatives include powering data-centers with renewable energy and an experimental new line of robots that disassemble iPhones and salvage reusable materials.

Each application at Apps for Earth contains content underscoring the value of conserving forests, oceans, water, wildlife and more while addressing threats such as climate change and unsustainable food production, according to Jackson and Roberts.

For example, a SimCity Buildit lets players virtually create habitat for endangered species and a Trivia Crack game tests people's knowledge of nature and conservation.

"The planet faces greater environmental challenges today than ever before," Jackson and Roberts wrote.

"We're incredibly grateful to the developers who have worked to help create a pathway for people around the world to learn about and be inspired to protect our planet for generations to come."

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Protecting nature—there are apps for that (2016, April 14) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-naturethere-apps.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

App-y holidays: Apple says Jan. 1 biggest day for app store
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)