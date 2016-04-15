April 15, 2016

Ivory trucks arrive in Kenyan capital for mass burning

Soldiers move confiscated ivory to secure containers at the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) headquarters in Nairobi, on April 15,
Soldiers move confiscated ivory to secure containers at the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) headquarters in Nairobi, on April 15, 2016

Truckloads of elephant tusks arrived in the Kenyan capital Friday, collected from across the east African nation ahead of the world's biggest burning of ivory later this month.

The mass burning, the vast majority of its ivory and rhino horn stockpile, will amount to over 100 tonnes of ivory, seven times the size of any ivory stockpile destroyed so far, as well as 1.35 tonnes of rhino horn.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) director General Kitili Mbathi said the ivory will be set on fire "in protest at the continued slaughter of the country's most iconic species."

The highly publicised and symbolic gesture against poaching will be led President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The tusks were transported under heavy security from regional strongrooms in national parks to KWS headquarters in Nairobi.

"The ivory, which is being transported from Voi, Mombasa, Nanyuki and other parts of the country, will make up a significant proportion of an estimated 106 tonnes of to be set ablaze on April 30," KWS said in a statement.

The mass burning is expected to be attended by international celebrities, actors, conservationists and heads of state.

Kenya has suggested guests might include Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicole Kidman, business tycoons George Soros and Howard Buffet, although there has been no formal confirmation of guests.

Kenya will burn 106 tonnes of confiscated elephant tusks during an anti-poaching event in Nairobi on April 30
Kenya will burn 106 tonnes of confiscated elephant tusks during an anti-poaching event in Nairobi on April 30

Former basketball star Yao Ming, who has led campaigns in his homeland of China to raise awareness of the damage elephant poaching causes, is also hoped to attend.

More than 30,000 elephants are killed for their every year in Africa to satisfy demand in Asia where raw sell for around $1,100 (1,000 euros) a kilogram (2.2 pounds).

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Ivory trucks arrive in Kenyan capital for mass burning (2016, April 15) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-ivory-trucks-kenyan-capital-mass.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Kenya ivory amnesty ahead of record-breaking tusk burning
81 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (1)