April 6, 2016

Italy's Hacking Team has license to sell abroad curbed

Italian surveillance company Hacking Team says the government has revoked a global license to sell its spy software outside Europe.

Spokesman Eric Rabe on Wednesday confirmed that Hacking Team, based in Milan, had its license revoked but said it "expects to be given approvals for sales to outside the EU."

The daily Il Fatto Quotidiano reported that the company will have to seek case-by-case approvals to sell in 46 countries, many of which have been accused of human rights abuses. It said the year-old license was set to expire in two years, and that the reason given for the change was "the changing political situation" in some countries.

Hacking Team last July suffered a leak in which over 1 million emails were released, revealing some of its clients.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Italy's Hacking Team has license to sell abroad curbed (2016, April 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-italy-hacking-team-curbed.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Surveillance company loses control of flagship spy program
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

Sep 10, 2024

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)