April 21, 2016

Hair analysis is a flawed forensic technique, study says

by Wiley

Since 1989, 74 people who were convicted of serious crimes, in large part due to microscopic hair comparisons, were later exonerated by post-conviction DNA analysis.

A new article highlights the statistical failings of microscopic analysis in , noting that more than 20 characteristics can be used to describe or identify a single hair, but many are subjective.

A re-examination of a hair by the same or a different examiner can result in different descriptions of hair characteristics. Also, there are no population-based databases that contain subjects' hair characteristics, making it impossible to estimate the probability of any given hair characteristic.

"The magnitude of the injustice enabled by such flawed 'science' is reflected in the 1056 years of unjust prison time served by the 74 exonerated defendants," said Dr. H. James Norton, co-author of the Significance article. "Relatedly, similar flawed 'science' based upon bite mark evidence has led to 24 unjust convictions or indictments, later disproved by DNA evidence."

Dr. Norton and his colleague's companion paper on bite mark was also published recently in Significance.

Journal information: Significance

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Hair analysis is a flawed forensic technique, study says (2016, April 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-hair-analysis-flawed-forensic-technique.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

DOJ, FBI acknowledge flawed testimony from unit
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

5 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

6 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

8 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (1)