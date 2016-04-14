April 14, 2016

Camera lens used during 1971 moon mission up for auction

A camera lens used by the commander of the 1971 Apollo 15 space mission both on the lunar surface and in orbit is up for auction.

Boston-based RR Auction says the 12-inch long Zeiss Tele-Tessar 500mm f/8 lens could get more than $500,000 during the sale that starts Thursday.

The lens was designed specifically for the Hasselblad Electric Data Camera used by astronaut David Scott to take nearly 300 photos.

The silver lens is engraved near the mount with NASA part numbers. Special tabs were fitted to the rotational parts used to adjust the focus and f-stop to make them easier to use while wearing pressurized spacesuit gloves.

The 83-year-old Scott says in a letter that accompanies the sale that NASA gave the lens to him as a memento.

