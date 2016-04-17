British Airways flight believed to hit drone on approach

Police say a British Airways flight from Geneva hit an object believed to be a drone while on approach to London's Heathrow Airport.

The airline says the plane landed safely Sunday afternoon and has been cleared for its next flight. The Airbus A320 was carrying 132 passengers and five crew members.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating the incident.

Aviation authorities have expressed concern about the risk posed by the increasing number of drones.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.