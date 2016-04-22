Ancient mosaic featuring 'cheerful' skeleton found in Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says archaeologists have unearthed an ancient mosaic featuring a reclining skeleton holding a drink with the inscription in Greek: "Be cheerful, enjoy life."

Anadolu Agency said Friday the mosaic was discovered during excavations in the Syrian border province of Hatay—ancient Antioch—which boasts Turkey's largest collection of ancient mosaics.

Anadolu said the floor mosaic, dating from the third century B.C., is believed to have decorated the dining area of a home. The skeleton, featured on a black background, is surrounded by bread and an amphora.

Anadolu quoted archaeologist Demet Kara as saying the mosaic is unique in Turkey but a similar one has been found in Italy.

