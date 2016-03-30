March 30, 2016

Why synthetic drugs are as scary as you think

by American Chemical Society

Why synthetic drugs are as scary as you think (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Synthetic drugs such as "bath salts," "K2" or "Spice" have made unsettling headlines lately, with reports of violent, erratic behavior and deaths after people have used the substances. Why are these synthesized drugs so dangerous, and why aren't there more regulations?

In this week's Reactions, we answer these questions by examining the chemistry of two kinds of : and synthetic marijuana.

Check out the video here:

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Why synthetic drugs are as scary as you think (2016, March 30) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-synthetic-drugs-scary.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hair sampling shows unintended 'bath salt' use
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

10 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)