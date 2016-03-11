Scientists closer to identifying Civil War wreck off coast

Scientists say a Civil War-era wreck discovered last month on the coast of North Carolina is likely that of the Confederate blockade runner Agnes E. Fry.

Underwater archaeologist Billy Ray Morris tells news outlets that divers were able to dive on the wreck again Wednesday.

He says it appears the wreck that was located by sonar last month is the Fry. Morris says that vessel sank in December 1864 while making its fifth attempt to run past the Union blockade off the North Carolina coast.

The most recent dive confirms both engines and the paddlewheel are missing and at least one boiler of the vessel remains.

The wreck was found about 30 miles down the Cape Fear River from Wilmington.

