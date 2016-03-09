March 9, 2016

Restorative justice could help victims of institutional child sex abuse – report

by University of New South Wales

Restorative justice could help victims of institutional child sex abuse – report
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Restorative justice could be useful to help repair harm in some cases of institutional child sex abuse, according to a UNSW report released by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

The UNSW report, "The use and effectiveness of restorative justice in systems following child or comparable harms", is among a suite of papers released by the Royal Commission that will inform the Commission's criminal justice work.

Restorative justice emphasises repairing the harm caused by criminal behaviour by bringing together all those involved – victims, perpetrators or institutional representatives, and people close to victims – to talk about the impact of a crime and a way forward. It also encourages offenders to take responsibility for their actions.

The Royal Commission asked the UNSW research team led by Dr Jane Bolitho to undertake a literature review to examine the research evidence on the effectiveness of restorative justice approaches in relation to .

The use of restorative justice in Western countries has grown exponentially over the past two decades as an alternative to traditional criminal justice options for young offenders.

Dr Bolitho's review found evidence that suggested restorative justice is being practised to good effect following sexual abuse, in cases where the focus is on the victim, experts in are closely involved with the programs, skilled and experienced facilitators are used, and participants are screened as suitable and adequately prepared and de-briefed.

Dr Bolitho, a lecturer in UNSW's School of Social Sciences, says there is evidence that under specific conditions, participation in restorative justice programs improves victim well being and is perceived by victims as satisfying, worthwhile and procedurally fair.

She says best practice exists in models such as Project Restore in New Zealand where restorative justice has been used for adult survivors to address sexual violence since 2005.

Useful research based on rigour, relevance and sample size relates also to the South Australian Family Conferencing models studied over many years, says Dr Bolitho.

"This work compares court to restorative conference outcomes for young people who have committed sexual offences. The findings suggest that matters are dealt with more quickly through conferencing than court, more perpetrators agree to stay away from victims, and more perpetrators offer apologies," she says.

"In addition, offenders are more likely to participate in a treatment program tailored to address the reasons for sex offending."

More information: The report is available online: www.childabuseroyalcommission. … child-sexual-abuse-o

Provided by University of New South Wales

Citation: Restorative justice could help victims of institutional child sex abuse – report (2016, March 9) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-justice-victims-child-sex-abuse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Restorative justice may provide additional justice mechanism for victims of sexual crime, study shows
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

11 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

12 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

14 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)