March 1, 2016

Historic moment as SESAME begins storage ring installation

by CERN

In a historic moment for science in the Middle East on 10 February 2016 the first cell of SESAME’s storage ring was installed in the Centre’s experimental hall in Allan, Jordan. Credit: SESAME

The first of the 16 cells of SESAME (link is external)'s storage ring was installed recently in the shielding tunnel in the Center's experimental hall in Allan, Jordan.

SESAME will be the Middle East's first .

The installation was led by SESAME's Technical Director, Erhard Huttel, with help from members of CERN forming part of the CESSAMag (CERN-EC Support for SESAME Magnets) team as well as scientists and technicians from the SESAME region.

Each cell consists of magnets (dipole, quadrupoles and sextupoles) and the vacuum chamber, supported by a girder.

A timelapse video showing the installation of SESAME’s storage rings. Credit: SESAME

After many years in the making, commissioning of SESAME is scheduled to begin in 2016, serving a growing community of some 300 scientists from the region. The initial research programme will cover topics as diverse as the search for new cancer drugs to the exploration of the regions shared cultural heritage. SESAME is also a pioneer in promoting international cooperation in the region.

The laboratory is expected to become operational with two beamlines in 2017.

