March 15, 2016

British mathematician Sir Andrew Wiles gets Abel math prize

British mathematician Sir Andrew J. Wiles has won the Abel Prize in math for cracking a centuries-old hypothesis.

Norway's Academy of Science and Letters said Tuesday he was given the annual award "for his stunning proof of (French mathematician Pierre de) Fermat's Last Theorem by way of the modularity conjecture for semi-stable elliptic curves, opening a new era in ."

It said in 1994, the 62-year-old cracked the theorem, which was "the most famous, and long-running, in the subject's history." It was first conjectured by de Fermat in 1637.

Wiles, who has honorary degrees from a string of British and American universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Columbia and Yale, will receive the 6 million kroner ($710,000) award at a ceremony on May 24 in Oslo.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: British mathematician Sir Andrew Wiles gets Abel math prize (2016, March 15) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-british-mathematician-sir-andrew-wiles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Google pays tribute to 'Fermat's Last Theorem'
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is a distinct feature of an ambiguous result?

Sep 10, 2024

Difficult to understand the solution provided in the video (travelling salesman problem)

Sep 6, 2024

Questions regarding Kurepa's Conjecture

Sep 6, 2024

Can Higher Degree Nested Radicals Be Simplified?

Sep 4, 2024

Raising to the power of 0 or 1

Sep 4, 2024

Calculate new height of truncated cone

Sep 3, 2024

More from General Math

Load comments (0)