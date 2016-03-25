March 25, 2016

Baby seal found 4 miles from water in San Francisco Bay Area

In this Thursday, March 24, 2016, photo provided by the Fremont Police Department, is a young seal pup who made a wrong turn, ending up in Fremont, Calif. The baby California fur seal somehow made it four miles from the water to the front yard of a home in the San Francisco Bay Area Thursday. The seal had no visible signs of injuries and was taken to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito for care. (Fremont Police Department via AP)

Authorities say a baby seal made it 4 miles from the water to the front yard of a home in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Rescuers nicknamed the seal Ozzie after she was found Thursday on Osgood Road in Fremont. The female northern fur seal had no visible signs of injury and was taken to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito.

The 9-month-old seal has been rescued before. Center staff members say the pup was found malnourished last November at New Brighton State Beach in Capitola.

She was treated and released earlier this month in Bodega Bay, which is about 100 miles northwest from where the animal was found this week in Fremont.

They say the seal should have headed north to Alaska but lost her way and headed south.

