March 29, 2016

Archaeologists digging at Malcolm X's boyhood home in Boston

by Philip Marcelo

Archaeologists digging at Malcolm X's boyhood home in Boston
This March 10, 1998, file photo shows the house where slain African-American leader Malcolm X spent part of his childhood, in the Roxbury section of Boston. Archeologists in Boston are digging at the boyhood home of black rights activist Malcolm X. The two-week archaeological dig begins Tuesday, March 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Angela Rowlings, File)

Archeologists in Boston are digging at the boyhood home of slain black rights activist Malcolm X.

The two-week archaeological dig begins Tuesday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Organizers say they hope to find out more about Malcolm X's .

Members of his family and are expected to help Boston's Archaeology Lab and researchers from the University of Massachusetts-Boston undertake the excavation.

Archaeologists digging at Malcolm X's boyhood home in Boston
In this March 5, 1964 file photo, Black Muslim leader Malcolm X poses during an interview in New York. Archeologists in Boston are digging at the boyhood home of slain black rights activist Malcolm X. The two-week archaeological dig begins Tuesday, March 28, 2016, in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams, File)

The former Malcolm Little lived with his sister's family in Boston in the 1940s as a teenager. Malcolm X was the moniker Little adopted as he became a minister and the principal spokesman for the Nation of Islam in the 1950s and 60s.

Little eventually renounced the radical black Muslim group and was gunned down by its followers at a speech in New York City in 1965.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Archaeologists digging at Malcolm X's boyhood home in Boston (2016, March 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-archaeologists-malcolm-boyhood-home-boston.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Boston College now says 120 students reporting illnesses
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)