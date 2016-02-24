February 24, 2016

NASA sees strong vertical wind shear battering a weaker winston

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees strong vertical wind shear battering a weaker winston
On Feb. 24, 2016 at 11:47 UTC (6:47 a.m. EST) the AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite saw a few strong storms remaining in Winston being pushed to the southeast because of strong vertical wind shear. Credit: NASA JPL/Ed Olsen

Tropical Cyclone Winston has moved into an area with strong vertical wind shear in the Southern Pacific Ocean. The wind shear is battering the storm and has weakened it significantly. NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Winston and infrared data showed that the northerly wind shear had pushed the bulk of strongest storms to the south of the center.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center upper-level analysis showed Winston had moved into an unfavorable environment with strong (30 to 40 knots/34.5 to 46 mph/55.5 to 74 kph) .

At 1500 UTC (10 a.m. EST) on Feb. 24, 2016 Tropical cyclone Winston had weakened to a tropical storm. Maximum sustained winds were near 45 knots (51.7 mph/83.3 kph). It was centered near 24.5 degrees south latitude and 173.9 degrees east longitude, about 459 nautical miles (528.2 miles/850.1 km) south-southwest of Suva, Fiji. Winston was moving to the west at 9 knots (10.3 mph/16.6 kph).

The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite measured temperatures in Tropical Storm Winston's on Feb. 24, 2016 at 11:47 UTC (6:47 a.m. EST). AIRS saw a few strong storms remaining in the system, but they were pushed to the south because of strong vertical . Thunderstorms in that quadrant had coldest cloud tops near minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius). Cloud tops around the rest of the were much warmer indicating they were lower in the atmosphere and less potent storms.

Winston is forecast to move to the south-southwest and stay far to the south of New Caledonia. As it moves, it is expected to weaken and become sub-tropical south of New Caledonia within the next day.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees strong vertical wind shear battering a weaker winston (2016, February 24) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-nasa-strong-vertical-battering-weaker.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone Winston form
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)