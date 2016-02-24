February 24, 2016

Checking the health of captive rhinos

by University of Veterinary Medicine—Vienna

Checking the health of captive rhinos
The southern white rhinoceroses are considered easy to keep in captivity. Credit: Chris Walzer/Vetmeduni Vienna

White rhinoceroses are among the largest rhinoceroses in the world. Their natural habitat is southern Africa. Due to the great demand for their horn, the animals are poached intensely and threatened with extinction. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) therefore placed the southern white rhinoceros (Ceratotherium s. simum) on the red list of endangered animals. In zoos, southern white rhinoceroses are considered easy to keep. The reproductive success of captive animals has not been so good, however.

The experts Annika Posautz, Felix Knauer and Chris Walzer from the Research Institute of Wildlife Ecology at Vetmeduni Vienna investigated, among other things, how the housing conditions of southern white rhinoceroses differed in zoos across Europe and which health problems were most common. "We wanted to find out what sorts of problems exist in European zoos and what could be improved. With the exception of the reproductive tract, little is known in the scientific literature about the health of captive rhinos. The animal management also differs from zoo to zoo," explains Posautz, the study's first author.

Of 70 zoos contacted, 45 responded to the online survey. One zoo from Israel also took part in the study. The collected data reflect a total of 159 rhinoceroses.

Most common health problems with skin, digestive tract and reproductive organs

The survey showed that dermatological, gastrointestinal and reproductive cases accounted for most of the health problems among the . The dermal cases often involved wounds resulting from aggressive interactions with other animals. Colic and enteritis were among the most common gastrointestinal problems reported for white rhinoceroses.

Checking the health of captive rhinos
Narcotizing the white rhinos supports the medical examination and the correct definition of symptoms. Credit: Chris Walzer/Vetmeduni Vienna

"In many cases, health checks are conducted only superficially. The actual cause of a health problem can therefore rarely be found," Posautz believes. "That also has to do with the fact that, unfortunately, zoo veterinarians are still reluctant to sedate the rhinos for an in-depth check-up and therapy." Many veterinarians believe that anaesthetizing wild animals involves enormous effort and high risk.

Prophylactic treatment with antibiotics hides actual disease

What surprised and worried the researchers the most was the regular, long-term use of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs without an exact diagnosis. "Such drugs are good for short-term therapies. We believe that their long-term use without a specific diagnosis represents a danger to the animals," Posautz says. "The actual health issues affecting the animals remain hidden."

The wild animal expert and veterinarian Posautz recommends: "Regular check-ups, such as parasitological screening and blood tests, could prevent many before they arise. Consideration must also be given to medical training programmes and the use of sedatives for early, in-depth and therapies."

More information: Health and health management of captive white rhinoceroses (Ceratotherium simum): results from an online survey. www.jzar.org/jzar/article/view/91

Provided by University of Veterinary Medicine—Vienna

Citation: Checking the health of captive rhinos (2016, February 24) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-health-captive-rhinos.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

For black rhino, zoo diet might be too much of a good thing
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)