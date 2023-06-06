The University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna (German: Veterinärmedizinische Universität Wien - in short: VUW) was founded in 1767 as the world's third school for veterinary medicine (after Lyon and Alfort) by Milan's Ludovico Scotti, originally named k. k. Pferde-Curen- und Operationsschule (literally, "Imperial-Royal School for the Cure and Surgery of Horses"). Today, it has c. 2,800 students and c. 600 employees.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

