The University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna (German: Veterinärmedizinische Universität Wien - in short: VUW) was founded in 1767 as the world's third school for veterinary medicine (after Lyon and Alfort) by Milan's Ludovico Scotti, originally named k. k. Pferde-Curen- und Operationsschule (literally, "Imperial-Royal School for the Cure and Surgery of Horses"). Today, it has c. 2,800 students and c. 600 employees.

Female scent found to accelerate growth in juvenile male mice

Exposing female house mice (Mus musculus) to the scent of male urine is known to accelerate their sexual development in what scientists call the Vandenbergh effect. A study recently published in Scientific Reports led by ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 6, 2023

0

128

Wolves cooperate with humans

Wolves lead, dogs follow—and both cooperate with humans. The statement is a bold one, especially as wolves have received a lot of negative attention in recent years. A recent study conducted by behavioural researchers at ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 15, 2019

5

3207

Pheromones and social status: Macho mice smell better

Male house mice produce several pheromones, which are volatile and non-volatile chemical signals that have potent effects on the reproductive physiology and behavior of female mice. A recent study conducted by researchers ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 11, 2019

0

50

An abundance of beneficial mutations

Despite its importance, the genetic architecture of adaptive processes remains largely unresolved. Now, a team of researchers from Vetmeduni Vienna, experimenting with fruit flies, has succeeded in solving at least a part ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 1, 2019

0

6

