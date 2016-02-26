February 26, 2016

How to deliver drinking water chlorine-free

by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Drinking water: how to deliver it chlorine-free?

Chlorinated tap water is the norm around the world, but the experiences of several European countries is that it doesn't have to be. The benefits of foregoing chlorine include better-tasting and, potentially, healthier water.

If you have spent time in southern Europe or overseas, you are probably familiar with the taste of chlorinated tap water. Distributing tap water with residual chlorine is a century-old strategy used to protect populations by preventing the proliferation of waterborne pathogens. But is it necessary? In a commentary published in the journal Science, researcher Urs von Gunten from EPFL and his colleagues at Eawag provide evidence from Europe showing that chlorine could be forgone if other protective barriers are in place.

Three factors determine the quality of tap water: the quality of its source, of its treatment, and of its distribution network. Decades of experience in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland have shown that, when none of these three elements are compromised, the number of waterborne-disease outbreaks are low, even lower than in countries that add to their water supply in order to compensate for poorly maintained networks, insufficient water treatment, or contaminated water sources.

But the researchers point out that distributing the water without added chlorine comes at a cost. It requires protecting groundwater sources, properly controlled water treatment, and regular maintenance of the water . But where chlorine can be foregone, the benefits go beyond improving the taste of . When disinfectants, like , react with natural organic matter that is always present in drinking , this can lead to the formation of disinfection by-products, some of which are potential carcinogens.

More information: F. Rosario-Ortiz et al. How do you like your tap water?, Science (2016). DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf0953

Journal information: Science

Provided by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Citation: How to deliver drinking water chlorine-free (2016, February 26) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-chlorine-free.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Cooking with chloraminated water and salt could create toxic molecules
40 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (3)